Miniature figures mean big success for local business

A decade and a half of business has led to a big moment in the world of miniatures.

“Customers will feel like they are traveling back through history at our new storefront at Cauley Square,” said Bill Sager of Sager’s Soldiers & Miniatures.

He and his wife, co-owner Lily Sager, are hosting a grand opening of their new location on Sept. 9, from 6 to 9 p.m., by inviting all to attend and enjoy the store while browsing the displays. The event will include music, drinks, and hors d’oeuvres. Sager’s Soldiers & Miniatures is located at the historic railroad community in Goulds.

Historically, this was never a storefront-type operation, since Sager’s was founded in 2001. Until now, from establishment in 2001, Sager’s has been an online and eBay store. Now, it has grown into a retail storefront. The business buys and trades items that enthusiasts are looking for in stock. Customers may provide a wish list to Sager’s for services that will locate a specific set.

Sager has been a collector of toy soldiers and miniature figures for decades. He turned his passion into a thriving business and hopes to spread his enjoyment to others. Sager’s was founded to extend the finest toy soldiers and historical miniatures from around the world.

“The company is experienced with old-fashioned thoughts in mind, offering the best products on the market. In addition, the finest service hopes to provide years of joy for customers,” Sager said.

In anticipation of the grand opening at Cauley Square, the Sagers have been boasting about the new space as “a very unique place that we were looking for with ambiance and character. Its historical backdrop is a perfect fit for our product line.”

The historical figurines selling now are manufactured by King & Country, First Legion, Thomas Gunn, Cold Steel Miniatures, and Figarti.

They have just about all the items ever produced by these companies including currently available and retired items. Some of the time periods that are featured in the store include World War II, World of Dickens, Ancient Egypt, Medieval Knights, and Age of Napoleon.

The figures are hand sculpted, painted, and manufactured to museum quality standards. The scale is 60 mm or 1/30 and made using metal. The vehicles and facades are polystone — a marble dust. The customer in-store experience was created to provide an immediate sense of quality unmatched elsewhere when the figurine is picked up.

“Our family personally displays the World of Dickens series for the fall holidays,” said Lily Sager. “Also, I have a personal interest in collecting the Medieval Knights and Bill collects World War II.” In addition to collecting and displaying during the holidays, the figures may be purchased for corporate gifts and other special occasions such as birthdays and war gaming.

Later in the year, the storefront at Cauley Square plans to host a modeling contest showcasing local model building talent. Bill and Lily believe, “Some of the builders can really make a scene come to life.”

Visit Sager’s Soldiers & Miniatures at 22420 S. Old Dixie Hwy., Miami, FL 33170. For information, visit www.sagerssoldiers.com; call 305-253-9853 or 1-855-821-6900.