Moss Foundation donates school supplies to ‘Operation Backpack’

The Moss Foundation, with support and contributions from employees and subcontractors of Moss & Associates, donated thousands of dollars worth of school supplies to “Operation Backpack” benefiting Downtown Miami Charter School.

Donations included more than 300 book bags, 550 binders, 75 pencil boxes and 200 flash drives. The foundation also collected pencils, composition books, glue sticks, markers and filler paper.

“The Moss Foundation is an advocate of education, and we were really enthusiastic about being able to contribute to students in the community,” said Chad Moss, president of the Moss Foundation. “The Moss Foundation strives to contribute to the community in tangible ways that produce an immediate and positive impact on our neighbors. ‘Operation Backpack’ was a great fit for our mission.”

In addition to school supplies, gift cards valued at approximately $500, along with socks and underwear, were collected.

All supplies collected were delivered to children at their homes.