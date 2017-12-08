Music in the Park concert draws diverse crowd

About 300 residents attended Music in the Park on December 1 at the Betty T. Ferguson Recreational Complex in Miami Gardens. The audience clapped their hands and tapped their feet as the Carole Ann Taylor Quartet and Dr. Edward G. Robinson featuring the Instant Attraction Band captivated the crowd during the free semiannual concert sponsored by Miami-Dade County Commissioner Barbara J. Jordan, the Sunshine Jazz Organization, Miami Gardens Councilman David Williams Jr., and the Miami-Dade Cultural Affairs Department.

“I was happy to see people of different ages and backgrounds come together and enjoy great music at this family-friendly event,” Commissioner Jordan said.

Concertgoers grooved to the sounds of Dr. Edward G. Robinson featuring the Instant Attraction Band who performed soulful R&B fan-favorite selections. Songstress Carole Ann Taylor featuring pianist Tal Cohen and percussionist Bobby Thomas Jr., impressed the crowd with their rendition of jazz classics.

The next Music in the Park concert is scheduled for May.