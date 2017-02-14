National Geographic Adventurer of the Year visits Palmer Trinity School

Jennifer Pharr Davis, National Geographic Adventurer of the Year and acclaimed author, was the special guest speaker at Palmer Trinity School on Wednesday, Jan. 25.

In 2011, Pharr Davis set the unofficial record for the fastest through-hike of the Appalachian Trail with a time of 46 days, 11 hours and 20 minutes, an average of 47 miles (76 km) a day, a record she held for four years.

Pharr Davis, who has covered 12,000 miles of long-distance trails on six different continents, shared her trail adventures and passion for wilderness conservation with parents, students and staff during the special presentation.

“It was an honor having Jennifer Pharr Davis as our guest. Both parents and students were inspired by her exhilarating hiking stories and remarkable efforts in making the wilderness accessible and enjoyable for all ages, genders and ability levels,” stated Patrick Roberts, head of school.

Pharr Davis is founder and owner of the Blue Ridge Hiking Company, a guided hiking service. She has written five books, three guidebooks on North Carolina and two hiking memoirs, Becoming Odyssa and Called Again. She also has written articles and has been featured in The New York Times, The Washington Post, Outside Magazine, Backpacker and Trail Runner.