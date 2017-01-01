Miami Palmetto Senior High School will be hosting a nationally recognized speaker on gender issues on Jan. 19 at 10:15 a.m. in the school’s Media Center.

Dr. Marilyn Volker, a nationally recognized specialist and professor on gender issues, together with the Alliance Club, will be discussing the many changes that are taking place with regards to gender considerations, discuss new theories on gender, and discuss how this relates to peer development and even bullying.

Dr. Volker speaks on this issue to schools and universities around the country and is a dynamic and knowledgeable expert on the issue, and will help parents better navigate this increasingly complex topic. The Alliance Club mission is to spread awareness about social minorities and help in promoting tolerance. This event is open free to the community.