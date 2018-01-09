O’Farrill Learning Center is now open for registration for the 2018-2019 school year

O’Farrill Learning Centers offer services to families with children between 3 and 5 years old. The program is entirely free and includes breakfast, lunch and snack in the afternoon.
The hours of operation are Monday through Friday, from 7:30 AM to 3:30 PM.
Here are a couple of the locations for O’Farrill Learning Centers:
Coral Way
6741 S,W, 24th Street
Miami, FL 33155
(305) 264-3232 Ext. 2003
Lic#c11MD0097
South Miami
6125 S.W. 68th Street
South Miami, FL 33143
(305) 264-3232 Ext. 1003
Lic#c11MD2214
Perrine
17800 S.W. Homestead Ave
Miami, FL 33157
(305) 264-3282 Ext. 3002
Lic#c11MD2215
Homestead
11341 S.W 216th Street
Miami, FL 33170
(305) 264-3232 Ext. 4001
Lic#c11MD2213
For more information call Olga Olive at (305) 264-3232 Ext 1003, or visit a center near you!
The mission statement for O’Farrill Learning Centers is to serve the multicultural community by creating a dynamic, high-quality learning environment with a variety of appropriate developmental activities for children, fostering intellectual, emotional, social and physical growth while motivating them to become life-long learners; and to partner with parents, the first and most important educators of the children, thereby strengthening the base for learning and giving the family a sense of dignity and self-worth.
