Diego Cano, a seventh grade student at Palmer Trinity School (PTS), was selected to join the USA fencing team participating in the 2016 Pan American Youth & Veteran Championships in Ponce, Puerto Rico, Aug. 22-26.
“We are very proud to have one of our students representing the U.S. on an international level. Diego’s dedication at such a young age is notable and we wholeheartedly support him in his pursuit of excellence in fencing,” said Patrick Roberts, head of school.
Cano trained for this event year-round for three years.
USA Fencing is the recognized national governing body for the sport of fencing in the United States.
