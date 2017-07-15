Palmer Trinity School announces new board of trustees member

Palmer Trinity School proudly welcomes the addition of Jared Kaplan to its board of trustees. Kaplan’s term will begin at the start of the 2017-18 school year.

“Jared is a seasoned and respected member of the financial industry. He will be an outstanding asset to our board of trustees, and we look forward to his contributions as we embark on the new school year,” said Michael Baiamonte, board of trustees chair.

With more than 15 years of experience in the financial services industry, Kaplan has worked for Lehman Brothers and Merrill Lynch, and joined UBS Financial Services Inc. in 2006. His team provides institutional-level consulting to affluent families and individuals who have had a liquidity event, typically the sale of a privately owned business.

Kaplan’s areas of technical expertise include due diligence of traditional and alternative asset classes, creating structured investment vehicles, as well as addressing concentrated wealth and taxation issues. Since joining his current firm, Kaplan has taken advanced training on the wealth management needs of sophisticated investors and earned the designation of Private Wealth Advisor.

He also is a member of the UBS President’s Council, a distinction awarded to the firm’s top financial advisors in the country. His work has also been recognized by the industry and he was named one of Barron’s Top 1,000 Financial Advisors multiple times in his career.

He received an MBA from the University of Miami and a Bachelor of Arts degree in international business from Eckerd College.

For more information about Palmer Trinity School, visit www.palmertrinity.org.