A crowd of more than 1,000 students, staff and guests, including past and current board of trustee members, came together to celebrate the opening of Palmer Trinity School’s new South Campus entrance.

The ribbon-cutting ceremony featured a rousing performance by bagpipers to mark the new addition of a student drop off and pick up entrance on SW 184th Street.

Palmetto Bay dignitaries attending the event included Mayor Flinn, Councilmembers David Singer and Karyn Cunningham. Remarks were given by Patrick Roberts, head of school, along with Michael Baiamonte, board chair, and The Right Rev. Peter Eaton who led the crowd in prayer.

“Today marked a historic point in our school’s history. We continue to grow and so does the legacy we leave behind for the advancement of future generations,” Roberts said.

For more information about the school, visit www.palmertrinity.org.