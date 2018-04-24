Palmer Trinity School hosts annual International Festival

Palmer Trinity School (PTS) recently conducted its signature annual International Festival. Now in its 18th year, the event celebrated South Florida’s multicultural community with games, vendors, creative art activities, live music, dance performances, and more than 30 unique food booths.

Almost 2,000 people attended this year’s PTS International Festival. The fundraising event helped raise more than $25,000 in support of Palmer Trinity School’s global sustainability and environmental initiatives.

