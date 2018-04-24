Media Kit | Pay Online | Submit Press Release

Palmer Trinity School hosts annual International Festival

By: Teresa Estefan |April 24, 2018

Palmer Trinity School’s annual International Festival featured a parade of flags.

Palmer Trinity School (PTS) recently conducted its signature annual International Festival. Now in its 18th year, the event celebrated South Florida’s multicultural community with games, vendors, creative art activities, live music, dance performances, and more than 30 unique food booths.

Almost 2,000 people attended this year’s PTS International Festival. The fundraising event helped raise more than $25,000 in support of Palmer Trinity School’s global sustainability and environmental initiatives.

