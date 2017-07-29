Palmer Trinity to inaugurate new athletic field at homecoming game

Palmer Trinity School will host its first football game on its new Main Athletic Track and Field on Friday, Sept. 15, when the Falcons play their homecoming game against the Stallions of Somerset Academy Silver Palms.

Designated as the school’s Main Athletic Track and Field, it will be used by Palmer’s football, soccer, lacrosse, and track and field teams. It also will serve as a space to host special events for the community.

The new athletic field, which took six months for the planning stages and another six months to build, is one of only three fields in the Miami-Dade area to have an eight-lane running track. In its construction, the field was depressed three feet to create a stadium-like feel by using the land’s topography. This design element highlights the school’s natural surroundings and allows ocean breezes to sweep across Palmer Trinity’s campus.

“We are proud to have this premier field as part of our 55-acre campus,” stated Patrick Roberts, head of school. “And we look forward to experiencing many future victories and creating fond memories for both the school and the community.”

The existing athletic fields on the school’s North Campus will continue to be used for other athletic games and physical education.

For more information about Palmer Trinity School, visit www.palmertrinity.org.