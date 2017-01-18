Palmetto Bay residents — adults and children alike — gathered for a gala Hanukkah celebration in and around the Coral Reef Park gazebo on Sunday, Jan. 1.

Rabbi Zalman Gansburg, rabbi of Chabad of Palmetto Bay, officiated at the candle-lighting ceremony, with village Mayor Eugene Flinn and Vice Mayor John DuBois bringing official greetings from the community.

The huge balloon menorah delighted the crowd and was visible from nearly every corner of the park. Tightly packed blue and white balloons covered a menorah that was more than 10 feet tall. The large menorah helped call attention to the Hanukkah festivities and highlighted Chabad’s presence in Palmetto Bay.

Established almost 10 years ago, Chabad of Palmetto Bay is committed to strengthening Jewish awareness and knowledge throughout Palmetto Bay. Among other programs, Chabad holds a minyan every Sabbath, followed by a tempting kiddush lunch, open to all in the Jewish community.

The afternoon’s activities began with an olive oil press demonstration that had the audience enthralled by a fascinating, hands-on presentation of the way olive oil is prepared. Both children and adults were drawn in by the captivating stories and humor during the show.

With rousing holiday music in the background, the children enjoyed a variety of stimulating activities, including Hanukkah-themed crafts, a bounce house, games and door prizes. Traditional holiday delicacies of latkes (potato pancakes) and doughnuts were served, and dozens of menorahs, dreidels and Hanukkah gelt (chocolate coins) were distributed.

For information about future community classes and events visit www.JewishPalmettoBay.org or call 786-208-9222.