Time is running out for those who want to help with the Palmetto Bay “Run, Walk, Stroll 2K for Cerebral Palsy Awareness” hosted by the village on Saturday, Feb. 25, at Coral Reef Park. The registration deadline is Feb. 21.

The fundraiser will begin National Cerebral Palsy Awareness Month, running from Mar. 4 to 31 and it is the third year in a row Palmetto Bay is hosting the event.

The event has an added personal significance for District 1 Councilmember Karyn Cunningham. Cunningham will be walking in the event with her nephew, Cameron, who has Cerebral Palsy.

“This event is near to my heart because of my nephew, Cameron,” Cunningham said. “Families with disabled children or adults can often feel isolated in a world designed for the abled. The fact that the village has taken on this opportunity as a part of our continued campaign shows our commitment to making our parks and programming accessible to all. A portion of the proceeds will go to create a sensory garden at Coral Reef Park and install swings for the disabled.”

Cunningham said that more registrants are needed, and that all who sign up and participate will receive a finisher’s medal, T-shirt and gift bag. The cost of early registration is $15 or you can register the day of the event for $20 starting at 3 p.m.

Even after the run there will be more to the event with a movie night showing of Pets. There also will be face painting and other kid-friendly activities, and for everyone who has worked up an appetite there will be food trucks available.

To register for this worthwhile charity fundraiser go to www.123contactform.com/form-2401539/Run%2C-Walk-%26-Stroll-2K-for-Cerebral-Palsy. For information or to be a vendor visit www.palmettobay-fl.gov and click on the 2K link, or call 305-259-1234.