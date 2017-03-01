It’s well known that Volkswagens, Porches, Art Festivals, and Santa Claus all call Sunset Drive home – but now we can add to the list the first-ever South Food, Wine & Spirits Festival. The FWS festival will take place on April 1 – 2, on Sunset Drive between US1 and SW 58 Avenue.

We are delighted that Miami Festival and Events is bringing this event to South Miami. According to Mario Pi, President of Miami Festival and Events, “Unlike events like SoBe Food and Wine, where they focus on out-of-town chefs, our focus is the local culinary scene and SoMi has one of the best in Miami-Dade County.”

Pi continued, “This two-day event is the largest of its kind and very likely will be the most fun, with more than 200 brands of beer, wine, and spirits – as well as amazing food.”

Presented by Crown Wine & Spirits, the event will feature seven distinctive pavilions including Culinary, Wines of the World, Whiskey Obsession, Demonstrations, Mixed Spirits, a Beer Garden, and a Rum Room.

To make the most of the show it is highly recommended that you visit the Tesla booth first, in order to take a test drive well in advance of indulging at the Whiskey Obsession Pavilion. Also good to know is that in the Wines of the World Pavilion guests will find special show prices. After you stock up on your favorites, head to the Demo Pavilion to learn from the experts how to pair the perfect wine with your favorite dishes. The Demo booth will also host special cooking demonstrations and informative sessions on various spirits.

Of course the weekend is about the food, and food-related pleasures, but there will also be a wide variety of attractive and essential non-food items for sale such as decorative kitchen items and beautiful cutlery.

Live music will serve as a soundtrack to the two-day festival.

Various admission packages are available, but the best deal is the Golden Ticket for $150, for unlimited food, beer, wine & spirits for both days of the festival. If you aren’t up for the full weekend, check out the Saturday-only ticket for $69, which includes beer, wine, and spirits with food available for purchase. All tickets include access to seminars, demos, and feature areas. Other ticketing options are available at www.somifoodwineandspiritsfestival.com.