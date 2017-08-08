Paying it Forward! Two Miami Job Corps students receive job offers from Job Corps alumnus.

Local construction site in Miami Gardens provides job opportunities for two Miami Job Corps graduates.

Jesus Rivera, age 23 and Hopeton Drummond, age 22, attended the Miami Job Corps for the past year. They trained in Building Construction Technology/Home Builder’s Institute and received several certifications in OSHA 10 Safety, EPA Technician and RAMSET. Little did they know their vocational training, skills and certifications would land them a job just five blocks away from Miami Job Corps working for another Job Corps graduate, Juan Camacho Jr.

Over 20 years ago, Juan Camacho Jr. attended and received career technical training (vocational training) at Earl C. Clements Job Corps Center in Kentucky. Every day since then, he has been grateful for how the experience changed his life for the better. Now, more than 20 years after completing the Job Corps program, Juan Camacho Jr. is grateful to be “paying it forward” by interviewing, hiring and training these two young men from the neighboring Miami Job Corps Center. He has since hired two additional graduates for another site.

Camacho worked hard to get to where he is today…a construction site Superintendent with his uncle’s company Miguel Lopez Jr. Inc. Miguel Lopez Jr. Asphalt Maintenance is a full service asphalt contractor serving Florida since 1989, earning a coveted reputation for professionalism, quality, and outstanding service. Miguel Lopez Jr. Inc. is a sub-contractor for the Hawkins Construction Company’s shopping center project being built on the corner of NW 27th Avenue and NW 183 Street.

Five blocks away from the construction project, also on NW 183 Street, is the U.S. Dept. of Labor’s Miami Job Corps Center. Job Corps is designed to assist low income youth ages 16-24 with education and training to assist in making a bright, independent future for themselves.

Jesus Rivera, 23 years old, born in Miami, started working for Camacho the day after he completed Miami Job Corps Center. Hopeton Drummond, 22 years old, also from Miami is doing an internship (Work Based Learning) with Camacho. Both young men came to Miami Job Corps to better their job prospects. Both had a high school diploma but lacked marketable skills.

Jesus Rivera’s mother, a single mom working two jobs, suggested Job Corps to him to better his job opportunities. Before that, “I went out every day looking for work but couldn’t find anything” stated Rivera. “I am grateful to my Instructors Mr. Fiallo and Mr. Suarez for the job training and also for teaching me the way to work, dress and get ready for the future. I am so happy to have left Miami Job Corps last week with a great job with a great future.” Rivera’s advice to others is “find a career in something you really, really love to do. Follow your dreams and don’t stop praying.” Rivera refers to his new boss Camacho as “amazing”. “He understands our world and where we are from. Same blood, same heart. He likes helping people and he’s teaching me so much” said Rivera.

Hopeton Drummond was raised by his great-grandmother. “She worked and took care of me until I moved to Jacksonville to attend welding school. When I couldn’t afford to finish there, I came back to Miami where I worked boarding up houses and cutting grass as a team member of Greater Miami Service Corps. The Executive Director, Debra Dorsett, took a personal interest in me and contacted Job Corps for me. “Job Corps has been a great experience. My instructors taught me to finish what you start. Not to let anyone stop you. “Nothing can stop me now” said Drummond proudly.

To learn more about what Miami Job Corps Center can do for you, please contact Lesly Diaz, Career Transition Readiness Specialist, 305-542-8018.