Racial profiling in minority communities and preventing youth violence in the summer

The Miami-Dade County Community Relations Board (CRB), under the Office of Community Advocacy, held its Criminal Justice and Law Enforcement Committee meeting on Thursday, May 31 at the Stephen P. Clark Center in Miami. This meeting focused on the utilization of law enforcement to racially profile minority communities (ex. Starbucks, Airbnb, Parks, College Campuses, etc.)

“Most people in Miami-Dade County have experienced some sort of racial profiling or they have seen others being profiled, which is unacceptable,” said Gus Barreiro, Chairman of the Criminal Justice and Law Enforcement Committee. (Watch the interview)

“Racial profiling may be happening in Miami-Dade County and it just has not gone viral yet,” said CRB Program Director Shirley Plantin. “People have the right to call the police but when you call the police, do people understand the after effects and who are we calling the police on?” (Watch the video)

End of school year initiatives to prevent an increase of youth violence during the summer were also discussed.

When the kids are bored, they will find better ways to be entertained,” said Miami-Dade Police Chief Ariel Artime. “It’s important to keep them out of trouble and out of harm’s way.” (Watch the statement)

All CRB meetings are open to the public and the Criminal Justice and Law Enforcement Committee meets on the last Thursday of the month. County residents are encouraged to attend and learn more about the work of the board. For more information, please contact Miami-Dade County Community Relations Board Director Shirley Plantin, EJD at 305-375-1406.

