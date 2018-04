Participating in the Greater Miami Jewish Federation Israel at 70 Mega Mission, April 16-22 were (l-r) Jill White, Regina Zelonker, Danny Zelonker, Roberta Mandel, Dennis Haber, Joan Schaefer, and Thomas Mesa, pictured at a location just outside of Jerusalem with a copy of the Palmetto Bay News. Thanks for taking us along.

