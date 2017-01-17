This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Residents are being encouraged to join the Village of Palmetto Bay at the 2017 Run, Walk & Stroll 2K for Cerebral Palsy at Coral Reef Park, 7895 SW 152 St. Registration is open for this annual event, which will take place from 4 to 8 p.m. on Feb. 25.

“Voices for Cerebral Palsy, also known as Samantha’s Purpose, is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit charitable organization,” explained Jackie Calzadilla, village public information officer. “Their mission is to increase the awareness and understanding of Cerebral Palsy while bringing families, community members and children of all abilities together to give back to the Cerebral Palsy community.

“The event will begin with the run, walk and stroll at 4 p.m., which will be followed by an opportunity for participants to enjoy the Kids Activity Area and visit the various resource vendors that will be onsite,” she added.

There will be a variety of food and beverages served by the participating food trucks and vendors. The event will conclude with the showing of a family movie, which will be determined at a later date through an online survey.

Visit www.palmettobay-fl.gov for more detailed information on the event and to register. Registration before Feb. 21 is $15, and $20 onsite.

“Registration for this event includes a T-shirt and a participation medal,” Calzadilla said. “A portion of the proceeds from this event will be used to fund our sensory gardens and swings to benefit individuals with disabilities at Coral Reef Park.”

For sponsorship opportunities send an email to events@palmettobay-fl.gov.