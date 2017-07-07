Sailor from Miami participates in community relations project

Master-at-Arms First Class (SW) Emerson Exiles from Miami prepares vegetables with locals during a community relations project at Willing Hearts Soup Kitchen in Singapore. Activities took place during a port visit to Singapore by the Navy’s forward-deployed aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76). Sailors assigned to Ronald Reagan were scheduled to participate in six community relations projects including a food bank, assisting pre-kindergarten and kindergarten teachers, and repairing and painting a church during the port visit.

(U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jamal McNeill/Released)

