Media Kit | Pay Online | Submit Press Release

Sailor from Miami participates in community relations project

By: Community News |July 7, 2017

Sailor from Miami participates in community relations projectMaster-at-Arms First Class (SW) Emerson Exiles from Miami prepares vegetables with locals during a community relations project at Willing Hearts Soup Kitchen in Singapore. Activities took place during a port visit to Singapore by the Navy’s forward-deployed aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76). Sailors assigned to Ronald Reagan were scheduled to participate in six community relations projects including a food bank, assisting pre-kindergarten and kindergarten teachers, and repairing and painting a church during the port visit.
(U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jamal McNeill/Released)

Connect To Your Customers & Grow Your Business

Click Here
Print Friendly

Be the first to comment on "Sailor from Miami participates in community relations project"

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*