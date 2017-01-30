Coral Reef Senior High School’s Santiago Guzman, a graduating senior in the Visual and Performing Arts Academy, has been awarded a scholarship from the Eta Delta Chapter of Alpha Phi Alpha, a University of Miami fraternity.

This competition was limited to minority male high school students and the speech prompt was: “Chastity in 2016: What is the role of Black men in upholding the respect of womanhood in today’s society?”

Santiago was selected as a finalist to participate in the annual high school male oratorical contest as the fraternity wants to build a competitive applicant pool from the talented and highly qualified young minority males throughout Miami-Dade County in ninth through 12th grades.

The chapter hosted MLK Oratorical Scholarship Competition at the University of Miami on Jan. 18.

The purpose of this event is to honor the legacy of Reverend Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. by inspiring young men of color to articulately express themselves on important social issues. Finalists were asked to recite their pieces before a panel of expert judges. The fraternity provided finalists a tour of the University of Miami, showing them that a college education is accessible to them and highlighting positive young men of color working to uplift the community.