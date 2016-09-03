Seaquarium offering Florida resident discounts for animal encounters

Sunshine state residents are in for a special dolphin, seal and reef encounter deal. Now through Dec. 18, Florida residents will enjoy up to 50 percent off animal encounter programs at Miami Seaquarium including dolphin interaction programs at Dolphin Harbor, Seal Swim and the Sea Trek Reef Encounter.

This Florida resident discount fee includes same day admission to the park. Proof of Florida residency and advance reservations are required. For more information go to www.miamiseaquarium.com or to make a reservation call 305-365-2501.

Experience firsthand a unique animal encounter program at Miami Seaquarium, “Seal Swim.” Miami Seaquarium is the only attraction in the U.S. to offer this exceptional animal encounter. Led by the park’s marine mammal training staff, guests will experience Harbor Seal behavior up-close and in an intimate setting.

The “Seal Swim” experience includes an interactive educational segment and a 15-20 minute swim with harbor seals in the park’s seal exhibit pool. The program provides a unique in-water interaction where you’ll swim freely alongside the seals. In addition, trainers will personally introduce participants to a seal and receive hugs, kisses, and take part in a fun training session with these inquisitive marine mammals. Prices start at $68 (plus tax).

Dolphin Harbor, home to 14 Atlantic Bottlenose Dolphins and the park’s dolphin interaction programs, features a 12,000-square-foot, 700,000-gallon dolphin pool surrounded by an 8,000-square-foot facility that includes a reception area, education seminar room, changing facilities and rest rooms.

Dolphin Harbor offers guests two different dolphin interaction programs.

Dolphin Odyssey experience, which includes feeding, touching, and learning about these magnificent animals plus the opportunity for a deep-water interaction with a dolphin. Guests must be at least 52 inches tall to participate in the Dolphin Odyssey program.

Dolphin Encounter is the program that allows guests to wade out into the pool and have a shallow water experience meeting the dolphins.

The program features an educational seminar and the chance to feed and touch a dolphin as well as learn about dolphin training techniques. Dolphin Encounter participants must be at least 5 years of age and for those children under 9 years, an older sibling or adult must accompany the child as a participant. Prices start at $68 (plus tax).

The Sea Trek Reef Encounter is an underwater helmet diving experience that allows guests to dive 15 feet below the surface of the water in the 300,000-gallon reef aquarium and be eye to eye with marine life. Feels like walking on the moon, only you are submerged in a surreal underwater paradise where colorful tropical fish, large groupers, lobsters, cownose stingrays, and moray eels abound.

Sea Trek, developed by Sub Sea Systems Inc. can be experienced by non-divers, ages 10 and above. No certification or swimming skills are necessary. Unlike deep sea diving, the participant’s entire head stays dry throughout the entire experience. Expectant mothers are not allowed to participate in animal interaction programs. Florida resident participant rate is $79 (plus tax).

The Seaquarium is located on the Rickenbacker Causeway at Virginia Key. More information on Miami Seaquarium is available at www.miamiseaquarium.com.