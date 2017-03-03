This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Skaters from all over the world will roll into South Florida from February 25 – 28 for a weekend filled with skateboarding to commemorate the sport and promote awareness in Miami, the gateway to Latin America. The weekend will launch a campaign for SkateFree, an organization that will create Miami’s First FREE World Class SkatePark in Downtown Miami. The SkateFree Miami Skatepark will become the hub and host of this amazing week in South Florida annually.

The event kicks off with the annual 24-Hour Ultraskate at the Homestead-Miami Speedway where more than 200 skateboarders will try to break South Florida’s own, Andrew Andras’, record of 285 miles. Spectators are welcome to attend, free of charge. For the fans, there will be a Themed Pit Crew contest to support all of the athletes. The winners of the contest will get to claim bragging rights as arguably the greatest endurance athletes in the world.

If endurance is not of interest for the great skate weekend, the newest element in sanctioned racing will continue through the weekend at Marlins Park in Downtown Miami in the Center Field Garage, the Urban Downhill/Parking Garage racing, a race from the rooftop to ground level. The fastest person down the garage receives a $1,000 Cash Prize. The Parking Garage race will feature a mini skate park for attendees, live music, a jumbo screen to view the races and plenty of fun for the entire family.

To close out the weekend, SkateIDSA’s 3rd sport, Skateboard Supercross (SBSX), inaugurates its newest location at Amelia Earhart Park in Hialeah, FL with a BBQ and Free Skate Session for everyone in attendance from Noon to 3 p.m.

Proceeds from the events benefit SkateIDSA and SkateFree, both 501c(3) charitable Non Profit Corporations. For more details and information, please email press@theidsa.org or tune in to www.facebook.com/theidsa or www.skateidsa.com.

About SkateIDSA

Skate International Distance and Supercross Association’s (Skate IDSA) mission is to promote skateboard racing & competition in all its forms (LDP/Distance, Garage, and Skateboard Supercross [SBSX]). Skate ISSA grows participation by providing a consistent governing body and assistance to those with a shared interest in the sport. It is our aim to grow global awareness of the sport by supporting skateboard racing conducted in a way that is exciting and safe for all participants. We hope to spread acceptance of the sport throughout communities through assisting in the organization of legal (non-outlaw) sanctioned insured competitions. Skate IDSA showcases skateboarding as part of a healthy and positive lifestyle that is appropriate for all ages and skill levels. We believe that skateboarding is a lasting form of transportation, fitness and ultimately an inspiring form of competition.

About SkateFree

SkateFree is a children’s organization committed to promoting the sport of skateboarding to the youth community as a safe and healthy form of physical activity. It sees skateboarding as an alternative sport for at-risk children from low-income environments and kids all over the city of Miami. It is dedicated to sharing the positivity of skateboarding in the city of Miami and abroad.