SMGQ Law supports Friends for Fosters 2016 Toy Drive

By: Lee Stephens |December 31, 2016

Share
Share
Email
Shares 0
SMGQ Law supports Friends for Fosters 2016 Toy Drive

Pictured (l-r) are Ken Lacy, director of Spirit of Success Institute; Deanna Prusinowski, business partnerships officer; Katherine Quesada, founder and director of Friends for Fosters; Crystal Harrison, partner engagement coordinator; and Kevin Granato, Foster Family Support staff.

SMGQ Law recently took part the nonprofit organization Friends for Fosters Inc.’s 2016 Toy Drive.

The firm’s office in Coral Gables was a drop-off point for monetary donations and toys. Friends for Fosters collected and delivered more than 150 toys to 4Kids of South Florida, where foster parents were able to pick up toys for their foster children to open on Christmas Day.

Katherine Quesada, founder and director of Friends for Fosters who organized the successful event, is the daughter of founding firm partners, Pablo and Emilia Quesada.

Friends for Fosters strives to be an advocate for those in need, those without a voice, those without love, those without a home. To make a donation and obtain more information, visit www.friendsforfosters.com.

Connect To Your Customers & Grow Your Business

Click Here
Print Friendly

Be the first to comment on "SMGQ Law supports Friends for Fosters 2016 Toy Drive"

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*