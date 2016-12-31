SMGQ Law supports Friends for Fosters 2016 Toy Drive

SMGQ Law recently took part the nonprofit organization Friends for Fosters Inc.’s 2016 Toy Drive.

The firm’s office in Coral Gables was a drop-off point for monetary donations and toys. Friends for Fosters collected and delivered more than 150 toys to 4Kids of South Florida, where foster parents were able to pick up toys for their foster children to open on Christmas Day.

Katherine Quesada, founder and director of Friends for Fosters who organized the successful event, is the daughter of founding firm partners, Pablo and Emilia Quesada.

Friends for Fosters strives to be an advocate for those in need, those without a voice, those without love, those without a home. To make a donation and obtain more information, visit www.friendsforfosters.com.