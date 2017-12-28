SoMi Fitness Serves Up Community Spirit as Part of Overall Fitness

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Unni Greene and William Del Sol, owners of South Miami Fitness (located near Big Cheese in South Miami), held a huge and successful toy drive/distribution to benefit En Familia, a nonprofit organization for migrant children and their families. Alexandra and I were honored to be invited to participate, along with many members of South Miami Fitness, who helped to make the event a huge success. It helped us, and all participants, to realize one of the greatest joys of the holidays — sharing the holiday spirit through participation in service to others.

The event was held on Saturday, December 16, at the Waterstone Charter School in Homestead. Hundreds of toys were collected and distributed to the children based upon age, from birth to teenagers, boys and girls. Volunteers helped to sort and distribute toys and put together items such as bicycles. The children also enjoyed bounce houses, a DJ, and party food. It was an honor to have been invited to participate, along with Alexandra’s donation of books. A good time was had by all – especially those of us who were blessed to see the joy in the children’s eyes as they found that new doll, soccer ball, or Lego toy they had always wanted.

It is with deep thanks and appreciation to the many, many individuals and groups who hosted toy drives this year for the youth of our communities. Examples such as Unni Greene, William Del Sol, and the members of South Miami Fitness demonstrate the charity and spirit of our Miami-Dade communities. Generosity makes the holidays brighter for so many children. Thank you and Happy Holidays to all. This is a great start of kicking off the New Year on the right path!