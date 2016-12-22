South Florida PBS (WPBT2 in Miami and WXEL in Palm Beach) garnered six Emmys at the recent 2016 Suncoast Emmy Awards.

As the seventh largest TV market in America, and the largest public media company in Florida, the wins solidify South Florida PBS’ commitment to providing new and original programming that is relevant to its diverse local communities.

“I am thrilled to report that six South Florida PBS projects were honored with an Emmy,” said Joyce Belloise, managing director of content.

“Congratulations to those individuals… as well as to all of the incredibly talented support staff that contributes in many different capacities.

It takes a team to deliver the high quality content that is the hallmark of our organization. We have much to celebrate.”

The Suncoast Chapter of The National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences is the standard-bearer for excellence in the television industry and the gatekeeper of the prestigious regional Emmy Awards in the Suncoast Region. The Suncoast Chapter represents the best and brightest television and media professionals from all disciplines of the industry and from all of the Suncoast region’s television markets.

The 2016 Suncoast Emmy Awards took place on Saturday, Dec. 3, at the Rosen Centre Hotel Orlando.

South Florida PBS Emmy wins:

Environment/Program

Changing Seas “Maug’s Caldera: A Natural Laboratory” — Alexa Elliott, Stephani Rae Gordon, Sean Hickey, Monique Arenas;

Changing Seas “Beneath the Bridge” — Alexa Elliott, Norman Silva, Sean Hickey, Monique Arenas;

Health Science/Program

Changing Seas “Sponges” Oldest Creatures in the Sea?”

Alexa Elliott, Sean Hickey, Yoandy Vidal, Monique Arenas;

Religion/Program

The Life of Jesus Christ 2016 — Frances Hernandez, Yoandy Vidal, Robert Reep, Jeff Crevier, David Fitzgerald;

Environment/Program

Exotic Invaders: Pythons in the Everglades — Oscar Corral;

Documentary/Cultural

Sweet Dillard — Dennis Scholl, Jim Virgal, Konstantia Kontaxis, Mike Stocker, Susan Stocker.