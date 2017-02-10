Rudy Diaz, a TV Production teacher at South Miami High School, was named the 2018 Francisco R. Walker Miami-Dade County Teacher of the Year in a recent ceremony at the DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel Miami Airport & Convention Center.

Four finalists vied for the coveted title this year, which included one nominee from each of the district’s three regions, and one from Alternative/Adult Education.

During his 30-year teaching tenure, Diaz transformed the lives of many students in his school, whether they were in his program or not. He has helped students across disciplines with college portfolios, athletic videos and other special projects. His unique instruction style has made possible the professions of hundreds of young individuals.

Diaz’s students know from a very young age that their future may include careers as producers, writers, editors, camera operators, anchors and reporters. Diaz’s motto is: “To inspire beyond the subject matter.”

Diaz did not start out as a teacher, but after years working in the private sector, he decided that his true vocation was in teaching others.

The runnerup was Laura Ortiz from Robert Morgan Educational Center. Also recognized at the event were top rookie teachers. Dontricia Jones, a teacher at Norland Elementary, was named Rookie Teacher of the Year. Davalyn Suarez, a teacher at Miami Senior High was the Rookie Teacher of the Year runnerup.

The signature sponsors for the event were Delta Dental Insurance, United Way of Miami-Dade, Kendall Toyota, South Florida Educational Federal Credit Union, Nova Southeastern University’s Abraham S. Fischler College of Education, and Univision 23/UniMas 69. The supporting sponsors are Herff Jones and Fox-Mar Photography.