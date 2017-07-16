South Miami mayor, teen activist about to make solar energy history in Florida after forging new rule

About a year ago, Miami-based climate change activist Delaney Reynolds wrote to dozens of mayors throughout South Florida asking them to consider working with her to create a law that would change the way new homes are constructed – and help change the world for the better.

On July 12, her mission came one step closer to succeeding as South Miami City Commissioners voted once again to support a rule requiring all new homes and those that are undergoing major renovations to have solar power installed.

“Something spectacular and very important is happening here in the City of South Miami,” said Reynolds, who begins her studies this fall in Marine Biology at the University of Miami. “We all owe Mayor Stoddard and the visionary commission a debt of gratitude for helping lead Florida into a sustainable future.”

Patterned after successful laws in place in just three other cities in the entire U.S. – all in California and including San Francisco – the South Miami rule has sailed through several public meetings and is now up for final adoption July 18.

A Year in the Making

Phil Stoddard, South Miami’s Mayor responded to Reynolds’ request, saying that he would support the idea as long as she would work alongside him to research and write the language that would need to be drafted to include a “Solar Requirements” section to the city’s Land Development Code. Over the past year, leading up to the first vote in May 2017 and subsequent passage of the new rule July 12, that’s exactly what they did.

The legislative process was not without its critics and some dubious attempts to cloud the facts. Last month, just prior to the city commission’s second reading on the matter, a misinformation campaign traced to an organization called Family Businesses for Affordable Energy, falsely asserted this rule would force all homeowners to install solar-collection systems.

This fact and other inflammatory statements shared by a series of robo-calls to city residents were debunked by all South Miami Commissioners present, as well as Mayor Phil Stoddard. The installation of solar collectors applies only to new homes being constructed and those that are renovated at or above 75 percent of their current value.

“So in actuality, the new requirements will impact only a few homes,” she said. “But make no mistake, this bold and smart move by city leaders in South Miami is very, very important – and certainly ‘moves the needle’ in the right direction.”

Commissioner Josh Liebman isn’t so sure. While he emphatically states he fully supports solar power, he believes this rule is “yet another example of the City Commission being counter intuitive.

“Much in the same way my fellow commissioners want us to be the most pedestrian-friendly city in Miami-Dade County, at the same time they want to be the city with least amount of density.”

“Now here we are with a rule requiring solar-power systems that could add $25,000 to the cost of a new home, yet they say they’re concerned with affordable housing in South Miami.”

Liebman says this is a “classic example” of the city commission not representing the community. “It’s the very reason people need to get out and vote. They’re not in touch.”

Let’s Get Serious

According to Reynolds, however, this is a shining example of a city’s commitment to citizens – and their sunny place on the planet. “Sadly, Florida ranks 14th in the amount of energy we produce from solar power, but the good news is, we rank third in our potential to generate power from the sun.”

Experts predict that 50 percent of Florida’s energy can be derived from solar power by the year 2045 if the state begins to as Reynolds suggests, “get serious” about this clean, abundant energy source.

“At a time that our state and country should be dramatically increasing its sustainable use such as solar power, these rankings are a bit discouraging, but not surprising,” she continued.

“A reliance on fossil fuels and of old technologies is destroying our planet and established businesses such as Florida Power & Light are all too happy with the way things are,” Reynolds added.

A Family Affair

Delaney’s brother Owen Reynolds, a sophomore at Palmer Trinity and the creator of a solar-car concept called “The Apollo Project,” has spent part of his summer advocating for South Miami’s proposed solar panel law, as well.

Like his sister, he’s grown up in a solar-powered home and sees the virtue of solar as he explained before the South Miami City Commission on July 11. “In 1931, Thomas Edison was touting solar and was quoted as saying, ‘I’d put my money on the sun and solar energy. What a source of power!’

“So almost 100 years later,” Owen continued, “it’s time we took one of the world’s greatest inventor’s advice and installed solar power everywhere.”

At the conclusion of the commission meeting, Reynolds challenged everyone to continue working within their communities to help take on the many challenges facing our country as we evolve from a fossil-fuel economy to a sustainable one.

“But, if we are to ever make that transition, I believe the solutions will most certainly begin in our local communities, just as it is here in South Miami,” she said.

While on a speaking trip in St. Petersburg in May, that city commission voted to begin researching and drafting a similar law after Reynolds shared public remarks about the work she did with South Miami. Now, it appears six or seven other Florida cities are also working on drafting similar rules.

“So, I implore you to approach your own local leaders and ask them to help you change the world for the better.”

Delaney Reynolds may be reached by visiting www.miamisearise.com.