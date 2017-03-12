Pay Online | Submit Press Release | Classifieds

Students explore educational options at National College Fair

By: Daisy Gonzalez-Diego |March 12, 2017

Officially opening the 2017 National College Fair are (l-r) Dr. David K Moore, assistant superintendent, Division of Academic Support; Miami- Dade School Board members Mari Tere Rojas and Perla Tabares Hantman; Miami-Dade Schools superintendent Alberto M. Carvalho; and Miami- Dade School Board chair Dr. Lawrence S. Feldman.

Miami-Dade County Public Schools recently experienced another successful National College Fair at the Doubletree Miami Mart Airport Hotel.

“This event is a wonderful and beneficial opportunity for our students to get information and learn about the academic choices that are available to them,” said Miami-Dade School Board member Perla Tabares Hantman, who has co-chaired the event since being elected to the board.

More than 10,000 students had the opportunity to meet with representatives from some 200 colleges and universities; 25 from around the world, including France, Italy, United Kingdom, Spain and Canada.

The National Association for College Admission Counseling (NACAC) and Miami-Dade County Public Schools sponsored the free event.

