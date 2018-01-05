Media Kit | Pay Online | Submit Press Release

The 24 Hour Treadmill Challenge with Team Footworks Miami

By: Community News |January 5, 2018

On Saturday, December 30, 2017 at 04:00 PM, history took place.

Michael WardianFrederick Dolan, and relay teams from FootWorks and The m*ergy Experience, LLC ran for 24 hours on treadmills to raise money for Make-A-Wish Southern Florida. The event was supported by FootWorks, Hoka One OneSports GrillConcrete Beach Brewery, and Compressport.

The event raised over $10,000!

Mike Wardian run a total of 129 miles, Fred ran 80 miles, Team Footworks ran 137 miles and Team m*ergy 129 miles. The event was a huge success, and everyone is sure to be looking forward to doing this again next year!

FootWorks is located at 5724 Sunset Dr, Miami, FL 33143 and is your one-stop shop for any and all your running needs.
Feel free to visit the Footworks’ website by CLICKING HERE.

Connect To Your Customers & Grow Your Business

Click Here
Print Friendly

Be the first to comment on "The 24 Hour Treadmill Challenge with Team Footworks Miami"

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*