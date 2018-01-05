The 24 Hour Treadmill Challenge with Team Footworks Miami

On Saturday, December 30, 2017 at 04:00 PM, history took place.
Michael Wardian, Frederick Dolan, and relay teams from FootWorks and The m*ergy Experience, LLC ran for 24 hours on treadmills to raise money for Make-A-Wish Southern Florida. The event was supported by FootWorks, Hoka One One, Sports Grill, Concrete Beach Brewery, and Compressport.
The event raised over $10,000!
Mike Wardian run a total of 129 miles, Fred ran 80 miles, Team Footworks ran 137 miles and Team m*ergy 129 miles. The event was a huge success, and everyone is sure to be looking forward to doing this again next year!
FootWorks is located at 5724 Sunset Dr, Miami, FL 33143 and is your one-stop shop for any and all your running needs.
