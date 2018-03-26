Grab your lawn chair and relax on The South Miami Dade Cultural Arts Center’s Backyard Plaza while you enjoy live music from local artists, a photo gallery , and authentic BBQ food!

The Unvoiced Community BBQ Men & Women of Goulds is sponsored by The Knight Foundation and The Department of Cultural Affairs.

This photography series is curated by Symone Titania Major to celebrate the overlooked Miami-Dade Community of Goulds! This exhibit will explore the business practices of local BBQ Vendors and the culture they have created.

Come party with us at this community bbq! There will be Live Music + BBQ Food + Photo Exhibit !

Location: The South Miami Dade Cultural Arts Center Date: March 31 Time: 3pm – 6pm Price: Free entry; $16 per food voucher (1 protein + 2 sides )