Treat Your Dog to a Dog-cation this National Dog Day

One of the only hotels on Ocean Drive with direct beach access, the Marriott Stanton South Beach is the perfect jumping off point for the ultimate doggie adventure this National Dog Day. The Stanton is one of the few pet-friendly hotels in South Beach and it welcomes guests and their four-legged best friends with opens arms… and cozy, recently renovated accommodations. After recent renovations by famed UK interior designer Martin Brudnizki, the Stanton now proudly displays their love for dogs with an adorable french bulldog painting featured front and center in the lobby next to other artwork as part of the lobby’s eclectic collection. The hotel is also conveniently adjacent to a park perfect for pup playtime, and short strolls to the nearby South Pointe Park with stunning ocean and city skyline views is another favorite activity sure to make tails wag! For more information, stantonsobe.com

Dog Gone It // W Fort Lauderdale

All the fur parents out there can now spoil their pup like the good boy / good girl that they are on National Dog Day with a luxe beach getaway to W Fort Lauderdale with its Dog Gone It Pet Suite. Upon check-in to their customized pet suite, pups receive a limited edition W Fort Lauderdale Dog Bandana, food and water doggie bowls, as well as a plush in-room doggie bed to curl up and relax on during their dream vacation. After a stroll on Fort Lauderdale beach, pups can still enjoy the sea breeze in their face from the suite’s balcony, inclusive of a Tinkle Turf Pad for when that elevator ride seems just a bit too far away. The suite also includes a few doggie pick up bags, as well as a Bark Box filled with a variety of new toys and treats for the pup to play with. While mom and dad enjoy delectable dining from either Steak 954 or Sushi Bar, pups aren’t left out on the gourmet dining and can order some seriously tasty meals off of the resort’s pet menu. A few menu options that pups can chow down on include a hamburger patty with diced pineapple, salmon filet with steamed asparagus, kosher beef hotdog with broccoli, steamed edamame and more. The Pet Suite package also waives the daily clean up fee, and no pet deposit is required. For the pup that spoils you with kisses everyday, why not return the favor and spoil them for National Dog Day? For more information, visit their website

Treat your Pup to true Relaxation // Lido Beach Resort

Kick back, relax and celebrate your four legged friend at Lido Beach Resort this National Dog Day. This pet-friendly resort features 223 newly-renovated rooms and suites with the option of having a Gulf or bay view, creating the perfect dog-cation setting for pups looking to soak up the sun or enjoy the ocean breeze. Located beachfront on the barrier island of Lido Key off the Gulf coast of Sarasota and just a quick stroll away from Ted Sperling Park, furry ones can also get their walk on with a variety of waterfront nature paths, and maybe make some new friends along the way. Afterwards, they can head back and gaze at the uninterrupted ocean views and flying birds in their own private balcony as pet-parents soak in the gulf coast sunsets. For more information, visit lidobeachresort.com.