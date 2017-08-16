Treat Your Dog to a Dog-cation this National Dog Day

Looking to treat your pup for being so awesome? This National Dog Day, embark with your furry ones on a dog-cation like no other with these pet-friendly hotels and resorts. Wagging tails will become permanent during and after this fun-filled adventure.
One of the only hotels on Ocean Drive with direct beach access, the Marriott Stanton South Beach is the perfect jumping off point for the ultimate doggie adventure this National Dog Day. The Stanton is one of the few pet-friendly hotels in South Beach and it welcomes guests and their four-legged best friends with opens arms… and cozy, recently renovated accommodations. After recent renovations by famed UK interior designer Martin Brudnizki, the Stanton now proudly displays their love for dogs with an adorable french bulldog painting featured front and center in the lobby next to other artwork as part of the lobby’s eclectic collection. The hotel is also conveniently adjacent to a park perfect for pup playtime, and short strolls to the nearby South Pointe Park with stunning ocean and city skyline views is another favorite activity sure to make tails wag! For more information, stantonsobe.com.
Treat your Pup to true Relaxation // Lido Beach Resort
Kick back, relax and celebrate your four legged friend at Lido Beach Resort this National Dog Day. This pet-friendly resort features 223 newly-renovated rooms and suites with the option of having a Gulf or bay view, creating the perfect dog-cation setting for pups looking to soak up the sun or enjoy the ocean breeze. Located beachfront on the barrier island of Lido Key off the Gulf coast of Sarasota and just a quick stroll away from Ted Sperling Park, furry ones can also get their walk on with a variety of waterfront nature paths, and maybe make some new friends along the way. Afterwards, they can head back and gaze at the uninterrupted ocean views and flying birds in their own private balcony as pet-parents soak in the gulf coast sunsets. For more information, visit lidobeachresort.com.
This Dog Day, travelers and their four-legged friends can be among the first to stay at Key West’s newest pet-friendly hotel, The Perry Hotel Key West at Stock Island Marina. Perched at the edge of the private, 220-slip Stock Island Marina, The Perry offers guests and their canine companions an epic Key West adventure inspired by Stock Island’s iconic fishing history and the natural beauty of the Florida Keys. The brand new boutique hotel partners with a local tour operator called Lazy Dog Adventures to offer kayak and SUP excursions where guests can explore towering mangroves and pristine waters with their pups in tow. After a day on the water, pups can lounge with their owners by the property’s posh pool deck or roam free at two parks located within the Stock Island Marina Village, which also offers restaurants, shops, a local artists’ studio and on-site distillery (for the humans!). As an added perk, dogs staying at The Perry will receive a special welcome amenity that’s sure to make them say ‘woof!’. For more information, visit perrykeywest.com.
