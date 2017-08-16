Treat Your Dog to a Dog-cation this National Dog Day

Treat your Pup to true Relaxation // Lido Beach Resort Kick back, relax and celebrate your four legged friend at Lido Beach Resort this National Dog Day. This pet-friendly resort features 223 newly-renovated rooms and suites with the option of having a Gulf or bay view, creating the perfect dog-cation setting for pups looking to soak up the sun or enjoy the ocean breeze. Located beachfront on the barrier island of Lido Key off the Gulf coast of Sarasota and just a quick stroll away from Ted Sperling Park, furry ones can also get their walk on with a variety of waterfront nature paths, and maybe make some new friends along the way. Afterwards, they can head back and gaze at the uninterrupted ocean views and flying birds in their own private balcony as pet-parents soak in the gulf coast sunsets. For more information, visit lidobeachresort.com .

On-The-Water Adventure with your Pup // The Perry Hotel Key West at Stock Island Marina

This Dog Day, travelers and their four-legged friends can be among the first to stay at Key West’s newest pet-friendly hotel, The Perry Hotel Key West at Stock Island Marina. Perched at the edge of the private, 220-slip Stock Island Marina, The Perry offers guests and their canine companions an epic Key West adventure inspired by Stock Island’s iconic fishing history and the natural beauty of the Florida Keys. The brand new boutique hotel partners with a local tour operator called Lazy Dog Adventures to offer kayak and SUP excursions where guests can explore towering mangroves and pristine waters with their pups in tow. After a day on the water, pups can lounge with their owners by the property’s posh pool deck or roam free at two parks located within the Stock Island Marina Village, which also offers restaurants, shops, a local artists’ studio and on-site distillery (for the humans!). As an added perk, dogs staying at The Perry will receive a special welcome amenity that’s sure to make them say ‘woof!’. For more information, visit perrykeywest.com.