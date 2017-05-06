Through a unique partnership with the community in South Florida, the Miami-Dade and Broward County Ford and Lincoln Dealers and Ford Motor Company have awarded more than $3.7 million in scholarships to more than 4,300 deserving public and private high school seniors in both counties.

Coral Reef High School students Juan Garcia and Anderson Leal each received one of the scholarship is in the amount of $1,000 designated only for tuition and other educational costs at the college/university they will be attending. Garcia will be attending the University of Florida and Leal will be going to Loyola University in New Orleans.

Leal earned the scholarship in the category of Arts: Performing Arts and Visual Arts-Drama, and Garcia in Sciences: Natural Science-International Baccalaureate.

Salute to Education Inc., established in 1994, is a non-profit organization funded through dealership contributions and corporate support from Ford Motor Company. In addition, the program receives support from a Scholarship Committee composed of Ford and Lincoln dealers and business, educational and civic leaders who take time out of their schedules to judge the scholarship applications. Community volunteer participation has been an integral part of the campaign’s success.

Scholarship applications are judged based on the following criteria: community involvement, academic achievement, demonstrated leadership, quality of character, life goals and interests, obstacles overcome, and meaningful objectives achieved.