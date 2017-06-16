United HomeCare honors service with annual Claude Pepper Awards

United HomeCare (UHC), a leader and pioneer in the provision of home and community-based home care in South Florida, presented its annual Claude Pepper Awards dinner on May 11 at Jungle Island.

More than 300 community leaders, healthcare professionals, and dignitaries gathered in honor of the 2017 Claude Pepper Award recipients. The signature gala, now in its 23rd year, pays tribute to the legacy of The Hon. Claude Pepper for his advocacy on behalf of the elderly and disabled, and honors exceptional individuals and organizations from the private and public sector who exemplify the spirit and ideals of the award’s namesake.

United HomeCare awarded the Claude Pepper Lifetime Achievement Award to Harve A. Mogul, president and CEO of United Way of Miami-Dade, and eight other extraordinary honorees: TD Bank NA, Corporate Service; Gerald and Maya Greenberg, Thelma Gibson Community Service; Florida Power & Light/NextEra Energy, Community Builder; Dr. Sara J. Czaja, Dr. Dolores M. Perdomo, and Chin Chin Lee MS, MSPH of The University of Miami Leonard Miller School Center on Aging, Education/Advocacy, and Russell Benford, Deputy Mayor, Miami-Dade County, Public Service Award.

“Life is like riding a bicycle — you don’t fall off unless you stop pedaling,” an inspiring quote by the late Sen. Pepper was the gala’s theme conveying United HomeCare’s promise to continue its mission of caring, one that it has rendered to thousands of elders, disabled adults, and caregivers in Miami-Dade County for 43 years.

