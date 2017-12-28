Vice Chairwoman Edmonson calls for an end to gun violence

Miami-Dade County Commission Vice Chairwoman Audrey M. Edmonson, Miami Mayor Francis Suárez and Miami City Commissioner Wifredo Gort, flanked by members of law enforcement from Miami-Dade County, the City of Miami and other jurisdictions, stood together at the annual “One Bullet Kills the Party” press conference at Juan Pablo Duarte Park on Dec. 28 to urge the public to refrain from celebratory gunfire on New Year’s Eve, but more importantly, to help elected officials and law enforcement apprehend criminals by calling Crime Stoppers anonymously at 305-471-8477 or 1-866-471-TIPS with any information.

“I am once again imploring the community to get involved,” Vice Chairwoman Edmonson said. “We have to stop protecting those that are wreaking havoc on our communities and our families. Someone knows exactly who the perpetrators are; they are living among us in our neighborhoods. It takes a community to step up –- if you see something, say something.”