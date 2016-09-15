This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Thanks to a generous donation by Palmetto Bay resident Sheila Frazier and Fairchild Tropical Botanic Garden, the Village of Palmetto Bay has 19 new pine trees which were planted in Palmetto Bay Park, augmenting the pinewood area. The formal ceremony took place on Aug. 30, despite dark skies and rain that dampened the proceedings.

The pines were added to the southeast corner of the park in addition to the existing pine trees that were there prior to the construction of the park.

Mayor Eugene Flinn said he was pleased by the donation.

“Although I wish these pine trees could have been added to the environmentally sensitive land adjacent to the Palmetto Bay Village Center, I am happy that these trees have found their new home at Palmetto Bay Park, and will continue to add to the beauty of the village we call home,” Mayor Flinn said.

Village manager Edward Silva expressed his appreciation for the “gift of green.”

“I am grateful for the generosity of Ms. Frazier and Fairchild Tropical Botanic Garden for their vested interest in the village and hope that this is the first of many additions to our natural areas,” Silva said.

Vice Mayor John DuBois also attended, as did a number of village staffers. Facilities Maintenance supervisor Franklin Myrthil oversaw the digging and placement of the trees.