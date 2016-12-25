This slideshow requires JavaScript.
It was standing room only on Dec. 5 as David Singer and John DuBois were sworn in as village council members during a ceremony at the Village of Palmetto Bay Municipal Center.
Freshman Councilmember Singer, elected to the District 2 seat, is CEO, CFO and vice president of Berkowitz Development Group. DuBois, re-elected to his second term as vice mayor, is CEO and co-founder of Eyecast, a cloud-based surveillance service provider.
A wine and cheese reception followed for about an hour outside the chambers before the council immediately went back to work conducting its regular December meeting.
Be the first to comment on "Village conducts swearing-in ceremony for DuBois, Singer"