This slideshow requires JavaScript.

It was standing room only on Dec. 5 as David Singer and John DuBois were sworn in as village council members during a ceremony at the Village of Palmetto Bay Municipal Center.

Freshman Councilmember Singer, elected to the District 2 seat, is CEO, CFO and vice president of Berkowitz Development Group. DuBois, re-elected to his second term as vice mayor, is CEO and co-founder of Eyecast, a cloud-based surveillance service provider.

A wine and cheese reception followed for about an hour outside the chambers before the council immediately went back to work conducting its regular December meeting.