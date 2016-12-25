Village conducts swearing-in ceremony for DuBois, Singer

By: Bill Kress |December 25, 2016

Share
Share
Email
Shares 7

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

It was standing room only on Dec. 5 as David Singer and John DuBois were sworn in as village council members during a ceremony at the Village of Palmetto Bay Municipal Center.

Freshman Councilmember Singer, elected to the District 2 seat, is CEO, CFO and vice president of Berkowitz Development Group. DuBois, re-elected to his second term as vice mayor, is CEO and co-founder of Eyecast, a cloud-based surveillance service provider.

A wine and cheese reception followed for about an hour outside the chambers before the council immediately went back to work conducting its regular December meeting.

Connect To Your Customers & Grow Your Business

Click Here
Print Friendly

About the Author

Bill Kress
Bill Kress is an editorial consultant with the Community Newspapers, covering business news, non-profits, and municipal government. He is a seasoned public relations practitioner, news reporter, photographer, and social media expert. Bill may be reached at bill@kresscom.com or call 305-763-2429.

Be the first to comment on "Village conducts swearing-in ceremony for DuBois, Singer"

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*