Village Farmers Market opens at Coral Reef Park

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

The entire Palmetto Bay Village Council gathered for the formal opening ceremony of the new Farmers Market at Coral Reef Park, 7895 SW 152 St., on Sunday, Feb. 5, after a “soft opening” weeks earlier. Perfect weather greeted the shoppers and vendors in the row of tents situated along the east side of the park.

Besides the vendors of fresh produce there were booths with arts and crafts, hot food, flowers, and those representing various civic organizations. There were more than 30 booths in all.

Live music was provided by the Sofisty Kat Strings Violin Duo of Sofia Causa and Katerina Rancano. There also was a bounce house for the kids.

Celia Camp, organizer of the Farmers Market, said she appreciates the unanimous vote by the village council to have the market at Coral Reef Park. She thought the formal opening was great, especially after the bad weather the previous weekend.

“It was a long process, but I know Palmetto Bay wanted to have the market,” Camp said. “I love the venue. The park is so beautiful. I’m thrilled with it and the turnout we had. I hope people will come out and see it, and keep it going.”

Christine Bustos of Detwilers Market, a booth selling organic fresh produce, was pleased with the location and the opportunity to participate.

“I love it,” Bustos said. “Helping local businesses and working with the people here is a great way to interact with the community. It’s a great location. We’ll be here every Sunday.”

Barbara Wilson of Blooming Gardens florist shop in nearby Cutler Bay decided to give the Farmers Market a try even though it’s her busiest time of year with the approach of Valentine’s Day.

“It’s a neat community thing,” Wilson said. “It’s nice to be here and meet people we don’t know and who don’t know us. It’s a beautiful setting. There’s plenty of parking. There’s a lot of walkers, joggers and dog walkers, people coming in out of church. It’s a great thing.”

The Palmetto Bay Farmers Market will be open every Sunday from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.