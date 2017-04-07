This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Palmetto Bay is planning a wide range of green activities to celebrate Earth Day this year, all of them free to the public, and residents of all ages are invited to take part. Earth Day is on Saturday, Apr. 22.

The Parks & Recreation Department has a full day’s lineup of activities, beginning early Saturday morning with the fourth annual “Shade Palmetto Bay” free tree giveaway from 8 to 11 a.m. at Ludovici Park, 17641 Old Cutler Rd. Only one tree per residence and residents must provide their own transportation for the trees or saplings. They must also bring photo ID to show proof of Palmetto Bay residency.

At 5 p.m., Coral Reef Park will host a number of family friendly events starting with an escorted five-mile bike ride along the Old Cutler Bike Trail visiting some of Palmetto Bay’s beautiful landmarks.

“Bikers will take off at 5 p.m. sharp and return to Coral Reef Park by 6 p.m.,” said Saylin Paez, village events coordinator. “All those interested in participating in the bike ride will need to register online at www.palmettobay-fl.gov. Helmets and bike locks are required. This ride is not recommended for children under age 10.

After the ride, make sure you lock your bike on our rented bike racks and enjoy the delicious beverages and foods offered by the food vendors while visiting the various resource and ‘green’ vendors for great information and products for purchase such as organic honey, soaps, soy candles, and much more.”

Among other events at the park are live music by the Miami Palmetto Senior High School’s Jazz Band, a Family Yoga demo, the Animal Encounter presented by Wayne Rassner from the National Park Service, followed by a 30-minute, one mile Discovery Nature Walk inside Coral Reef Park’s Pine Rockland Habitat guided by Eric Tullberg.

This guided walk will include a talk to discuss the importance of destroying invasive exotics (Brazilian Pepper, Casurina Pine, Burma Grass and Lead Tree), the importance of fire in maintaining this habitat, along with the encroaching hardwood hammock (mostly Live Oak) and the importance of maintaining habitat diversity. Reserve your spot for the nature walk by registering online at www.palmettobay-fl.gov.

That evening the eco-movie Ice Age: Collision Course, will be shown under the stars at 8 p.m. Residents are requested to bring their blankets and lawn chairs. Food and beverages will be available for purchase throughout the entire event.

“We want to remind everyone who comes riding to the park on their bikes and plans to head back home in the dark, to please make sure their bikes have working reflector lights,” Paez said.

Then on Sunday, Apr. 23, residents can join Nature Postings for a “unique and adventurous” coastal cleanup. Floating for Floatsam is a guided water system clean-up aboard kayaks collecting floating debris found in the water, starting at Thalatta Estate Park, 17301 Old Cutler Rd. Bring your own kayak or vessel, or reserve one through Nature Postings Inc. Two sessions are available and online registration is required at www.naturepostings.com.

Even before Earth Day, the village and its Tree Board members will congratulate Fabien Lilavois, an eighth grader from Southwood Middle School, for winning this year’s Earth Day Art Contest depicting this year’s Earth Day theme: “Environmental and Climate Literacy.”

Fabien’s artwork will be displayed on the front cover the Spring/Summer Edition of the Village of Parks Play-by-Play Recreation Guide that is mailed to more than 10,500 Palmetto Bay residents.

Lilavois will be recognized during the Earth Day event, receive an ice cream party with his classmates and meet Village officials who will visit his school the week of Apr. 17 for a special tree-planting ceremony.