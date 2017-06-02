This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Residents of Palmetto Bay should plan to include the village’s official July 4 celebration in their holiday schedule.

Jackie Calzadilla, the village’s public information officer, says it will be memorable.

“On this Fourth of July, Palmetto Bay residents, friends and neighbors come together to celebrate America’s 241st birthday on a grand scale from 6 to 9 p.m. at Village Hall,” Calzadilla said. “The village will ring in Independence Day with patriotic spirit and pride in a day filled with wholesome, all-American fun for the entire family.

“The big moment — an explosive 15-minute fireworks show, launched from Palmetto Bay Park — happens at 8:45 p.m. This event is free to the public,” she added.

New this year will be two live bands — Cutler Stew and Van Gogh Listens — as well as more street entertainment, an LED robot show and an Artist Promenade Area.

Top sponsors for the event will be South Motors/BMW and The Collection/Audi.

There will be various satellite parking areas including: Palmetto Bay Park, 17535 SW 95 Ave.; Our Lady of the Holy Rosary Catholic School, 18455 Franjo Rd., and Nicklaus Children’s Palmetto Bay Outpatient Center, after 7 p.m. only, 17615 SW 97 Ave. Disabled Parking is available at UniVista Insurance, 17605 S. Dixie Hwy. (must enter through the US1 north entrance). All handicapped decals must be accessible in order to have access to the parking lot. Golf Cart parking is available at South Dade Realty (must enter through the intersection of Franjo Road and SW 180th Street).

The prime viewing areas for fireworks show includes the Palmetto Bay Village Hall parking lot located at 9705 E. Hibiscus St., Franjo Road between SW 180th Street and US1, and the southeast open field area (directly east of softball field #6) of Palmetto Bay Park, 17535 SW 95 Ave. — a safe distance from where the fireworks launch, in the center of the park’s softball complex at 8:45 p.m.

“Remember to bring your lawn chairs, sunscreen, bug spray and any patriotic attire you may have,” Calzadilla said. “Also, very important to note that personal fireworks and personal barbecue grills are not permitted near or at event premises.”

For the safety of all patrons attending this event, main road closures will occur in the following intersections, shutting down Franjo Road (SW 97th Avenue) from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.: US1 and Franjo Road, US1 and E. Hibiscus Street, and Franjo Road and SW 180th Street.

For more information call Village Hall at 305-259-1234.