It has been eight years since Palmetto Bay resident Hugo Alvarez has done any long-distance running.

He has been busy growing Alvarez & Barbara LLP and raising a family with his wife, Mari. But after seeing two friends die of heart attacks in their early 40s, while another had a disabling stroke, Alvarez decided it was time to take steps to improve his own health.

Since starting training last summer for the Miami Half Marathon, run on Jan. 29, Alvarez lost 35 pounds and wore out several pairs of running shoes. With Mari, Alvarez got up early in the morning for training runs before he started his busy days at the boutique law firm he co-founded a decade ago.

“Being a lawyer is a stressful job that does not require a lot of physical activity,” Alvarez said. “I used to play football in college but with fatherhood and job pressures I drifted away from my healthy eating and fitness habits.”

Alvarez completed the Miami Half Marathon with Mari to the cheers of their children and friends.

“We both feel great about starting the New Year with a long-distance run and setting a good example for our kids,” he said after the race.

“It’s important for busy professionals to stay in shape, and that’s a top priority for me in 2017.”