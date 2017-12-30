Village residents celebrate Hanukkah at Coral Reef Park

Nearly 100 Palmetto Bay residents — adults and children alike — gathered for a gala Hanukkah celebration in Coral Reef Park on Sunday, Dec. 17, 2017.

Rabbi Zalman Gansburg, rabbi of Chabad of Palmetto Bay, officiated at the candle-lighting ceremony, with Palmetto Bay Mayor Eugene Flinn, Councilmember Karyn Cunningham and Councilmember David Singer, bringing official greetings from the community.

The large emoji-themed menorah, filled with adorable emoji pillows, toys, and keychains, set the tone for the afternoon’s festive celebration. The afternoon’s activities began with a magic show that had the audience enthralled by the fascinating, interactive performance. Both children and adults were drawn in by the captivating stories and humor during the show.

With rousing holiday music in the background, the children enjoyed a variety of stimulating activities, including Hanukkah-themed crafts, a bounce house, rock climbing, DIY Hanukkah slime, DIY fidget spinner dreidels, and door prizes.

Traditional holiday delicacies of latkes (potato pancakes) and doughnuts were served and dozens of menorahs, dreidels and Hanukkah gelt (chocolate coins) were distributed. To cap off the event, the emoji menorah was opened at the end of the party and all the prizes spilled out to the delight of all the children, who gleefully snatched the loot.

For information about future community classes and events visit www.JewishPalmettoBay.org or call 786-208-9222