Well folks, Palmetto Bay’s annual celebration picnic is taking place on Saturday, March 4 at 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. to commemorate its incorporation in 2002 as an independent municipality. As always it will be at Coral Reef Park, 15200 SW 77th Avenue, Palmetto Bay. The Village celebrates its 15th Year Anniversary during the signature community event, and picnic goers will have lots of free, delicious food and beverages to choose from with “a jam-packed afternoon filled with fun activities and entertainment.” The picnic will feature carnival rides/inflatables, the Mayor’s Cup baseball game starting at 12:30 p.m. (Miami Palmetto vs. Coral Reef High), a Car Show, Line Dancing, the headliner band, Cutler Stew, along with performances by local talented students and groups, and much more. The Mayor will also recognize the “Get Fit” Palmetto Bay 7-week Mayor’s Fitness Challenge winners. There will be sponsor tents and informational booths with program information offered by the Village Parks & Recreation Department and Palmetto Bay Providers on hand. Although we’re not sure why, the event has a Country/Western theme and organizers are asking everyone to dress in their best C&W attire.

Mark this on your calendars… The Town of Cutler Bay in collaboration with the South Miami Dade Cultural Arts Center is offering a FREE showing of Carnival of the Animals by the Miami City Ballet for Town residents on Friday, March 3 at 10:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. It’s at the South Miami Dade Cultural Arts Center, 10950 SW 211 Street, Cutler Bay.

Carnival of the Animals – The Swansong is a full-length ballet with more than 40 dancers on stage, set to the music of Camille Saint-Saens (including his original Carnival of the Animals and other compositions) and choreographed by MCB faculty members, Rafael Maldonado-Lopez and Geta Costantinescu. You must RSVP to: Janelle Marzouka, Parks & Recreation Programs Coordinator at jmarzouka@cutlerbay-fl.gov or by calling 305-238-4166.

Students and parents, here’s a heads-up on something interesting. Dunkin’ Donuts has announced the launch of its 2017 Dunkin Donuts South/Southwest Florida Scholarship Program. They are awarding a total of $15,000 in college scholarships to high school students in South/Southwest Florida. Dunkin’ Donuts will award $1,000 scholarships to 15 eligible students across Palm Beach Treasure Coast, Greater Miami-Fort Lauderdale and Greater Ft. Myers-Naples areas. Students are selected based on their positive academic record and contributions to both their schools and communities.

Applicants to the Dunkin’ Donuts Scholarship Program must meet the following eligibility criteria:

Applicants must be high school seniors currently attending school in one of the following counties in South/Southwest Florida: Indian River, Okeechobee, St. Lucie, Martin, Palm Beach, Broward, Miami-Dade, Monroe, Collier, Glades, Lee, Charlotte, and DeSoto.

Plan to enroll full-time at an accredited two-year or four-year college, university, or vocational-technical school for the entire 2017-2018 academic year.

Students must have a minimum cumulative grade point average of 3.5 on a 4.0 scale or equivalent.

The Dunkin’ Donuts scholarship program is managed by Scholarship America — the nation’s largest manager of scholarship and tuition reimbursement programs for corporations, foundations, associations and individuals.

Applications are available at <www.scholarsapply.org/ddonuts-fl> and will be accepted until April 30.

Only our individual faith in freedom can keep us free. – Dwight D. Eisenhower

