WCS Heartstrings treats East Ridge residents to a musical performance

Heartstrings, Westminster Christian School’s orchestra club, recently played at East Ridge retirement community in Cutler Bay. The residents enjoyed an afternoon filled with classical music, and afterwards each student spoke about themselves and how long they had been playing his or her instrument. Heartstrings is planning a return engagement to East Ridge in May. Club president Amanda Maier organized the community service project.
