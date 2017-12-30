Media Kit | Pay Online | Submit Press Release

WCS Orchestra students deliver Christmas cheer to local hospital

By: Community News |December 30, 2017

WCS Orchestra students deliver Christmas cheer to local hospitalThe Westminster Christian School Heartstrings Orchestra Club recently played at West Kendall Baptist Hospital for patients and employees spreading Christmas cheer. The students played classical music as well as Christmas favorites, and they gave children in the audience a chance to hold and touch the violins and pluck the strings. Heartstrings performs at various locations throughout the community to share the love of music.

