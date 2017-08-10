What’s Next After Amendment 2 Passing in Florida?

It’s been almost a year since Amendment 2 passed, when Florida voters overwhelmingly approved the medical marijuana amendment, with 71% of voters choosing to expand medical marijuana in Florida, or what is also known as Compassionate Use. The Florida Medical Marijuana Legalization Initiative essentially lets licensed physicians prescribe medical marijuana. After the amendment passed, a negotiation process followed. Since it is still a new industry, the state needed to come up with rules and an implementation strategy. Individuals with a debilitating medical condition are allowed legal use of medical marijuana, as determined by a licensed Florida state physician.

But how exactly does the process work?

The patient needs to obtain a Marijuana Registry Card. The Department of Health Office of Compassionate Use is now the Office of Medical Marijuana Use, and they are in charge of registering and regulating centers that produce and distribute marijuana for medical purposes, and issue identification cards to patients and caregivers, as it applies to Florida law.

“Medical Marijuana Treatment Clinics of Florida maintains a primary focus of supporting patients seeking effective cannabis-based alternative treatments. We accomplish our mission in a manner which complies with state laws, local ordinances, and medical board guidelines, as well as keeping service costs to a minimum”, mentioned Claucous Alfaro, Community Director for Medical Marijuana Treatment Clinics of Florida (MMTC). “These core principles allow our patients’ continued access to Florida’s system of compassionate care. Our mission is to support and encourage the public’s safe access to medical marijuana through Florida’s Compassionate Care Act,” he continued. Mr. Alfaro also mentioned the world-class staff that is part of the center’s staff. “Our Chief Operating Officer and Regional Business Developer, Sonny Davis has over 40 years of experience owning, operating and marketing within medical businesses.

He formed Sunshine Medical in 1985, which was at the cutting edge of respiratory compounding industry. Expanded into 23 states and Puerto Rico. He’s had experience as VP of Vital Care and other endeavors. Turner Davis, who is our Chief Marketing Officer, has over 20 years of experience owning, operating and marketing in medical businesses as well. He has a degree from the University of Florida College of Pharmacy”, he concluded.

The rest of the team includes Dr. Joseph Dorn as Chief Medical Officer, Ray Vickers, Chief Financial Officer and Cameron Vance, Chief Information Officer.

MMTC offers affordable and accessible cannabis treatments in South Florida. It focuses on helping patients receive their medical marijuana, and help them understand the process. For instance, it is important that patients carry their card at all times. Accessible price structure and ease of access to both doctors and physical locations are key in this process.

MMTC offers just that and is up-to-date with all of the changing regulations within the state. The initial 90-day wait period that had been established is now eliminated.

Here are the most common conditions that are benefiting from the use of medical marijuana: Acquired immunodeficiency syndrome (AIDS)

ALS (Lou Gehrig’s disease)

Anemia

Generalized anxiety

Cancer / Tumor

Cerebral palsy

Chronic Kidney Disease

Crohn’s disease

Degenerative disc disorder

Diabetes

Electrolytic disturbances

Epilepsy / Seizures

Fibromyalgia

Glaucoma

Human immunodeficiency virus (HIV)

Herniated disc

Hypoparathyroidism

Liver disease

Lupus

Multiple sclerosis

Muscle spasms

Muscular dystrophy

Myositis

Myasthenia gravis

Neuropathy

Osteoarthritis

Osteoporosis

Rheumatic Polymyalgia

Post-polio syndrome

Parkinson’s disease

Peripheral vascular disease

PTSD