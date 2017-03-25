The two winners were announced in the Get Fit Palmetto Bay Mayor’s Fitness Challenge during the Village Celebration Picnic at Coral Reef Park on Saturday, Mar. 4.

The Challenge’s top female was Kathleen Linton and top male was John Defreitas. The two winners lost more than 15 pounds combined in just seven weeks. John started cycling more often and Kathleen joined the Old Cutler Run Club.

Mayor Eugene Flinn continued to challenge everyone to use village programs and park amenities as well as sponsor/partner resources to lose weight and reach their individual health goals.