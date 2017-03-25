Media Kit | Pay Online | Submit Press Release

Winners named in village’s Mayor’s Fitness Challenge

By: Gary Alan Ruse |March 25, 2017

Share
Share
Shares 0
Winners named in village's Mayor’s Fitness Challenge

Pictured (l-r) are Cutler Bay Councilmember Roger Coriat, Cutler Bay Councilmember Michael Callahan, Palmetto Bay Councilmember David Singer, Palmetto Bay Mayor Eugene Flinn, winners John Defreitas and Kathleen Linton, Pinecrest Mayor Joseph Corradino, and Palmetto Bay Councilmember Karyn Cunningham. (Photo by Jackie Calzadilla)

The two winners were announced in the Get Fit Palmetto Bay Mayor’s Fitness Challenge during the Village Celebration Picnic at Coral Reef Park on Saturday, Mar. 4.

The Challenge’s top female was Kathleen Linton and top male was John Defreitas. The two winners lost more than 15 pounds combined in just seven weeks. John started cycling more often and Kathleen joined the Old Cutler Run Club.

Mayor Eugene Flinn continued to challenge everyone to use village programs and park amenities as well as sponsor/partner resources to lose weight and reach their individual health goals.

Connect To Your Customers & Grow Your Business

Click Here
Print Friendly

Be the first to comment on "Winners named in village’s Mayor’s Fitness Challenge"

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*