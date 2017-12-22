Write a letter to Santa and help victims of Hurricane Maria in Puerto Rico!

Without requiring any dollar contribution, Paradise by Marriott – a collection of resorts in the Caribbean and Mexico – just launched a Letters to Santa Charity website where Marriott will donate $1 to World Central Kitchen per every letter submitted.
World Central Kitchen is a global charity with a current priority to provide meals to Puerto Rico residents still suffering from Maria.
Three easy steps to participate. No donations are required… just submit a letter and Marriott makes the donation.
- Visit the website!
- Write and submit a letter to Santa asking for what you want you for Christmas
- Then Paradise by Marriott will donate $1 per letter to World Central Kitchen
Make a difference this Holiday Season!
