Write a letter to Santa and help victims of Hurricane Maria in Puerto Rico!

Without requiring any dollar contribution, Paradise by Marriott – a collection of resorts in the Caribbean and Mexico – just launched a Letters to Santa Charity website where Marriott will donate $1 to World Central Kitchen per every letter submitted.

World Central Kitchen is a global charity with a current priority to provide meals to Puerto Rico residents still suffering from Maria.

Three easy steps to participate. No donations are required… just submit a letter and Marriott makes the donation.

Visit the website! Write and submit a letter to Santa asking for what you want you for Christmas Then Paradise by Marriott will donate $1 per letter to World Central Kitchen

Make a difference this Holiday Season!