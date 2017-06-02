The Miami-Dade County Youth Fair & Exposition announced its annual Scholarship Program awarded $1,000 college scholarships to 151 deserving high school seniors graduating from public and private schools across the county.

“It’s our priority to support education and college scholarships are another way we help young people in Miami-Dade County to achieve their dreams,” said Robert Hohenstein, Youth Fair president and CEO.

“In total, for 2017, The Youth Fair gave $163,500 in scholarships through the annual Scholarship Program and other scholarships we fund.”

The Youth Fair’s Scholarship Program is the largest of its kind in Miami-Dade County. The scholarship distribution for graduating seniors increased this year to $151,000 to allow 35 more students to receive financial help. Support from The Youth Fair’s concessionaires, who hold fundraisers to benefit the Scholarship Fund, as well as generous donors and a successful Youth Fair made the increase possible.

Students from public, private and charter schools, home schools and alternative education and vocational programs applied for the $1,000 scholarship. Recipients included 16 students who plan to study for careers related to agriculture.

The $163,500 allocated for scholarship awards in 2017 includes $6,500 to the winners of the prestigious Elie Wiesel Foundation for Humanity Prize in Ethics Essay Contest for Miami-Dade County Public high school juniors and seniors. In addition, The Youth Fair distributed six $1,000 scholarships to college students enrolled in the Theater Arts Department at Florida International University.

The Scholarship Program dinner ceremony was attended by more than 560 students, parents and dignitaries at the E. Darwin Fuchs Pavilion on the fairgrounds. The emcee for the event was Neki Mohan, a veteran news anchor and reporter at WPLG-Channel 10, and a mentor for Women of Tomorrow.

Special guests included Miami-Dade County Public Schools superintendent Alberto Carvalho; school board members Maria Teresa Rojas and Susie Castillo, and school board chair Lawrence Feldman.

The Scholarship Program, created in 1958, affirms The Youth Fair’s commitment to education. Students receiving the scholarships were selected for outstanding dedication to academics and to school and community activities. To date, The Youth Fair has awarded well over $11 million to Miami-Dade County students to help them achieve higher education.

The Miami-Dade County Youth Fair & Exposition (The Youth Fair) is the largest charity event in South Florida. The not-for-profit association is dedicated to promoting education and agriculture while showcasing and rewarding youth achievement and providing quality family entertainment, all without taxpayer dollars. Fo-r more information visit fairexpo.com or call 305-223-7060.