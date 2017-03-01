Pay Online | Submit Press Release | Classifieds

Florida International University

2017 salute to women in FIU history

By: Florida International University | March 1, 2017

It’s Women’s History Month, and FIU has plenty of remarkable females to credit for its success. The individuals featured here—just a handful of the many outstanding…

World’s largest shark survey just got bigger

By: Florida International University | February 21, 2017

Global FinPrint is the first-ever global survey to inform shark and ray conservation Researchers attempting the world’s largest survey of shark populations just reached their…

School recess debate returns to Florida

By: Florida International University | February 20, 2017

State legislators are wondering if kids need more recess. FIU professors say yes. The Florida House and Senate is renewing the debate in Tallahassee this…