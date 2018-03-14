Center for Children and Families offers free individual consultation sessions for Parkland families

The psychological effects of a tragedy the magnitude of the mass shooting in Parkland can have long-term consequences.

The deaths of 17 people at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School nearly a month ago, have sparked a wave of activism fueled by the grief and solidarity of those directly impacted. However, behind the strong facade of an activist may be an individual still struggling to cope with what happened.

Erika Coles, psychologist and clinical director at FIU’s Center for Children and Families (CCF), encourages parents concerned about their teen — specially those who attend Stoneman Douglas — to seek help if they exhibit the following:

Trouble sleeping

Do not want to attend school or have a hard time while at school

Difficulty concentrating because of intrusive thoughts about the tragedy

National School Walkout Day will once again put the spotlight on Parkland. Students, teachers and supporters across the United States will walk out of schools and universities for at least 17 minutes at 10 a.m. EDT, Wednesday, March 14 to honor the lives of those killed at Stoneman Douglas and to advocate for stricter gun control laws.

If you are concerned about your child and need some strategies to help them cope, please schedule a free individual consultation session with a CCF therapist by calling 305-348-0477.